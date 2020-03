March 30 (Reuters) - CHARGEURS SA:

* CHARGEURS AND NOBLE BIOMATERIALS ANNOUNCE NEW STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO MAKE ANTIMICROBIAL-PROTECTED, HIGH-QUALITY PPE FOR HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

* COMPANIES TEAM UP TO MAKE URGENTLY NEEDED FACE MASKS AND GOWNS FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS FIGHTING GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC