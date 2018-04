April 16 (Reuters) - CHARGEURS SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 144.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WELL POSITIONED TO MEET ITS TARGET OF DOUBLING ITS PROFITABLE REVENUE AND REACHING €1 BILLION MARK BY 2022

* OUTLOOK CONFIRMED