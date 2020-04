April 9 (Reuters) - Charles & Colvard Ltd:

* CHARLES & COLVARD PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19

* CHARLES & COLVARD LTD - TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR ALL EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING 25% FOR CEO AND 15% FOR CFO AND COO

* CHARLES & COLVARD LTD - FURLOUGHING APPROXIMATELY 50% OF EMPLOYEES, STARTING APRIL 13, 2020

* CHARLES & COLVARD LTD - INSTITUTING A 50% REDUCTION IN BOARD DIRECTOR FEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: