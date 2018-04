April 26 (Reuters) - CRA International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES (CRA) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 12.8 PERCENT TO $99.5 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL 2018, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REAFFIRMING PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF REVENUE IN RANGE OF $380 MILLION TO $392 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: