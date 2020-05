BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results

May 7 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02

* Q1 REVENUE $707.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $691.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020, WHICH WAS INITIALLY PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 11, 2020

* IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE 2020 REVENUE BY APPROXIMATELY $135 TO $215 MILLION

* SEES 2020 NON-GAAP EPS ESTIMATE $6.75 – $7.10

* SEES 2020 FREE CASH FLOW OF $325 – $350 MILLION

* BELIEVE LONG-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR COMPANY REMAIN FIRMLY INTACT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $691.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: