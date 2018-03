BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories Announces Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

March 26 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES REFINANCING OF CREDIT FACILITIES AND OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BILLION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MILLION OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - INTENDS TO OFFER $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 IN UNREGISTERED OFFERING