BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $1.38

May 10 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.38

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.08

* Q1 REVENUE $494 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $480.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE

* REAFFIRMING ITS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018.

* IS INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH

* IS PROVIDING INITIAL GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDING ACQUISITION OF MPI RESEARCH OF $4.22 TO $4.37

* IS INCREASING ITS NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $5.77 - $5.92

* SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, REPORTED 18% - 20%

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS $4.22-$4.37

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.76, REVENUE VIEW $2.18 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S