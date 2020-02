BRIEF-Charles River Labs Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $2.01

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.61

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.01

* Q4 REVENUE $691.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $685.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.83 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE

* SEES 2020 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH OF 13.0% - 14.5%

* SEES 2020 NON-GAAP EPS ESTIMATE OF $7.45 - $7.60

* SEES 2020 GAAP EPS ESTIMATE $5.20 - $5.35

* SEES 2020 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 7.75% - 8.75%

* SEES 2020 FREE CASH FLOW OF $350 MILLION - $360 MILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.41 — REFINITIV IBES DATA