Dec 7 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp:

* CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SAYS ON DEC 7, 2017, CO ISSUED $800 MILLION 2.650% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 AND $700 MILLION 3.200% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2zZwktG) Further company coverage: