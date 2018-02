BRIEF-Charles Schwab Says Total Client Assets As Of Month-End January Up 23 Pct To $3.48 Trillion

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp:

* SCHWAB REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

* CHARLES SCHWAB CORP - TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.48 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END JANUARY, UP 23% FROM JANUARY 2017

* CHARLES SCHWAB CORP - NEW BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS TOTALED 165,000 IN JANUARY 2018, UP 49% FROM JANUARY 2017

* CHARLES SCHWAB - CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO CO BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN JANUARY 2018 TOTALED $18.7 BILLION

* CHARLES SCHWAB CORP - NET NEW ASSETS EXCLUDING ALL MUTUAL FUND CLEARING FLOWS TOTALED $17.7 BILLION IN JANUARY 2018