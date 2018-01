Jan 23 (Reuters) - Charles Stanley Group Plc:

* ‍TOTAL FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WERE £24.9 BILLION​

* TOTAL GROUP REVENUES ON A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS ARE UP 7.4%, FROM £104.1 MILLION TO £111.8 MILLION​