May 3 (Reuters) - Charles Taylor PLC:

* AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INSURANCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS IN LATIN AMERICA, INWORX

* INITIAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY CHARLES TAYLOR PURSUANT TO INWORX ACQUISITION WILL BE US$22.5 MILLION

* MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION (INCLUDING PERFORMANCE-RELATED DEFERRED CONSIDERATION) WILL BE US$50.5 MILLION.