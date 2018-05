May 3 (Reuters) - Charles Taylor PLC:

* ANNOUNCES A PLACING OF UP TO 6.8 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENNY EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* PLACING REPRESENTS ABOUT 9.75% OF CURRENT ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY £17.6 MILLION

* BOOKBUILD WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT FOLLOWING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.