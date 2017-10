Sept 14 (Reuters) - CHARLES VOEGELE HOLDING AG

* ‍CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT​

* ‍MARKUS VOEGELI, CEO OF CHARLES VÖGELE GROUP, WILL LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍COMPANY WILL BE JOINTLY LED FROM MID OCTOBER ON BY JÜRG BIERI, CURRENT CFO AND FRANCESCO SAMA