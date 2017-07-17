FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon to become chairman
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 11:47 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon to become chairman

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon; to become chairman on January 1, 2018

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - ‍gerald L. Hassell will remain chairman of board through his retirement on December 31, 2017​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - ‍gerald L. Hassell will continue to serve as chairman of board through December 31, 2017​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Scharf was most recently chief executive officer and director of Visa Inc. from October 2012 through December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.