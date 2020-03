March 23 (Reuters) - Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc:

* CHARLOTTE’S WEB HOLDINGS INC - EXCHANGE RATIO IMPLIES A PRICE PER ABACUS SHARE OF C$4.39

* CHARLOTTE’S WEB HOLDINGS INC - ABACUS SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 0.85 OF A COMMON SHARE OF CHARLOTTE’S WEB FOR EACH ABACUS SHARE HELD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: