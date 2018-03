March 22 (Reuters) - Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDS DISTRIBUTION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.20 PER SHARE​

* FY OPERATING REVENUE OF GROUP RMB4,095.84 MILLION, UP 11.61%

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB44.76 MILLION, DOWN 20.72%​

* PLANS TO INVEST RMB165 MILLION IN CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TO BUILD CHARMACY (GUANGZHOU) PHARMACEUTICAL SORTING & DISTRIBUTION CENTER