BRIEF-Chart Industries Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.18

April 19 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.75 TO $2.00

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.15 BILLION TO $1.2 BILLION

* Q1 SALES $279.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $263.4 MILLION

* EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $35 MILLION TO $45 MILLION

* EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $35 MILLION TO $45 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.82, REVENUE VIEW $1.18 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CHART INDUSTRIES - FY 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES IMPACT FROM REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD CHANGE WHICH WAS ADOPTED EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018

* CHART INDUSTRIES - IMPACT FROM REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD CHANGE ADOPTEED IN JAN 1, 2018 EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON A FULL YEAR BASIS

* CHART INDUSTRIES - STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OXYGEN-RELATED PRODUCT LINES WITHIN BIOMEDICAL SEGMENT IS UNDERWAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)