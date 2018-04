BRIEF-Chart Industries Says To Replace Substantially All Cryobiological Tanks Manufactured At New Prague Facility Previously Identified

April 24 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc:

* CHART INDUSTRIES - CONCLUDED THAT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS MANUFACTURED AT NEW PRAGUE FACILITY PREVIOUSLY IDENTIFIED SHOULD BE REPLACED

* CHART INDUSTRIES INC - RECENTLY ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY ADDITIONAL WARRANTY RESERVES

* CHART INDUSTRIES INC - ANTICIPATES TAKING AN ADDITIONAL WARRANTY RESERVE EXPENSE OF ABOUT $3.75 MILLION DURING Q2 - SEC FILING

* CHART INDUSTRIES INC - ON APRIL 23, 2018, COMPANY ISSUED A RECALL NOTICE FOR IMPACTED PRODUCT LINES OF CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS