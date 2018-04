BRIEF-Charter Announces Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.70

April 27 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* CHARTER ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $10.7 BILLION GREW 4.9%, AS COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS - DURING Q1 , CO’S RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS GREW BY 231,000, WHILE Q1 2017 CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS GREW BY 330,000

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS - QTRLY RESIDENTIAL VIDEO CUSTOMERS DECREASED BY 122,000

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $10.63 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CHARTER HAD 25.9 MILLION RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CHARTER HAD 16.4 MILLION RESIDENTIAL VIDEO CUSTOMERS

* CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS - ADDED 331,000 RESIDENTIAL INTERNET CUSTOMERS IN Q1 2018, VERSUS Q1 2017 INTERNET CUSTOMERS ADDITIONS OF 428,000

* CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS - "OUR INTEGRATION REMAINS ON TRACK, AND WE CONTINUE TO DRIVE HIGHER PENETRATION OF OUR SPECTRUM PRODUCTS" Source text: [bit.ly/2HUkkRA] Further company coverage: