BRIEF-Charter, CBS Corp Announce Multi-Year Content Carriage Agreement

May 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* CHARTER AND CBS CORPORATION ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE AGREEMENT

* FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES

* DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL

* CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM

* CBS-OWNED STATIONS IN CHARTER MARKETS & CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES IN TAMPA & ATLANTA, WILL CONTINUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS