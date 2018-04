April 4 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS

* CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA

* ANDREW WARD, WHO CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, CM360, WILL HEAD NEW GROUP WITHIN NCC AS GENERAL MANAGER

* COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION