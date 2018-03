March 15 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC CEO THOMAS RUTLEDGE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.8 MILLION VERSUS $98.5 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CEO RUTLEDGE'S 2016 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDED ABOUT $78 MILLION IN OPTION AWARDS AND $10.1 MILLION IN STOCK AWARDS Source text (bit.ly/2FWA1qh) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)