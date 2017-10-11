FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Charter Communications prices $1.5 bln senior unsecured notes
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 1:56 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Charter Communications prices $1.5 bln senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Charter prices $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes

* ‍$1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028​

* Charter Communications Inc says notes consist of ‍$500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2023​

* Charter Communications Inc-‍2023 notes to bear interest at rate of 4.000% per annum and to be issued at price of 100.000% of aggregate principal amount​

* Charter Communications Inc-‍2028 notes to bear interest at rate of 5.000% per annum and to be issued at price of 98.500% of aggregate principal amount​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
