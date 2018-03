BRIEF-Charter Court Financial Services Says FY Pretax Profit Of 111.7 Mln Pounds

March 20 (Reuters) - Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc:

* ‍FY LOAN BOOK OF £5.4 BILLION VERSUS £3.8 BILLION​ YEAR AGO

* ‍FY NET INTEREST INCOME OF £144.1 MILLION VERSUS £87.3 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £111.7 MILLION VERSUS £48.9 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍SAYS CO IS CONFIDENT OF SUSTAINABILITY OF ITS PERFORMANCE IN 2018​

* CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES - ‍EXPECT TO COMMENCE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FIRST HALF OF 2018​