Jan 16 (Reuters) - Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc:

* DISPOSAL OF ECONOMIC INTEREST IN CMF 2017-1

* HAS AGREED TO SELL ITS ENTIRE ECONOMIC INTEREST IN CHARTER MORTGAGE FUNDING 2017-1 PLC SECURITISATION

* SALE TO TO MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL ("BOFAML") FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF £26.5 MILLION