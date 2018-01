Jan 26 (Reuters) - Charter Financial Corp:

* CHARTER FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS OF $4.4 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $19.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* ESTIMATED REVALUATION ADJUSTMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET OF $1.4 MILLION DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR QUARTER

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $2.1 MILLION TO $14.3 MILLION FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: