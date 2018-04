April 24 (Reuters) - Charter Financial Corp:

* CHARTER FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS OF $5.2 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $3.0 MILLION TO $14.7 MILLION FOR Q2 2018, COMPARED WITH $11.7 MILLION FOR PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD