April 19 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Long WALE REIT:

* CHARTER HALL WALE ENTERED A $100 MILLION, SEVEN-YEAR INTEREST RATE SWAP

* NEW SWAP INCREASES REIT’S OVERALL PRO-FORMA HEDGING POSITION TO 75% AND WILL NOT IMPACT REIT’S FY18 EPS GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: