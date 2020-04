BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT Announces Fully-Underwritten Institutional Placement To Raise $275 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Retail REIT:

* A FULLY-UNDERWRITTEN INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT TO RAISE $275 MILLION

* CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT ANNOUNCES NON-UNDERWRITTEN UNIT PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE UP TO $25 MILLION

* NEW UNITS UNDER EQUITY RAISING WILL BE ISSUED AT A FIXED ISSUE PRICE OF $2.90 PER SHARE

* PROCEEDS FROM EQUITY RAISING WILL BE USED TO STRENGTHEN CQR’S BALANCE SHEET

* 31 MARCH 2020, 60% OF CQR’S SUPERMARKETS ARE CURRENTLY PAYING TURNOVER RENT

* FOLLOWING PLACEMENT, BALANCE SHEET GEARING FORECAST TO REDUCE TO 22.6%

* FOLLOWING PLACEMENT, CASH & UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES IS FORECAST TO INCREASE TO $407 MILLION

* CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT - INTENDS TO PAY DISTRIBUTION FOR 2HFY20 BASED ON OPERATING CASHFLOW GENERATED DURING PERIOD