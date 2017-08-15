BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT says FY revenue from ordinary activities $215.5 mln

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Retail Reit

* FY revenue from ordinary activities $215.5 million versus $211.9 million

* FY profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members $251.3 million, up 39.1 pct

* Final distribution of 14 cents per unit

* Sees FY18 operating earnings to be 30.2 to 30.6 cents per unit

* "Distribution payout range is expected to be between 90 percent to 95 percent of operating earnings"