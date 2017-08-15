BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT says FY revenue from ordinary activities $215.5 mln

1 Min Read
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Retail Reit
* FY revenue from ordinary activities $215.5 million versus $211.9 million
* FY profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members $251.3 million, up 39.1 pct
* Final distribution of 14 cents per unit
* Sees FY18 operating earnings to be 30.2 to 30.6 cents per unit
* "Distribution payout range is expected to be between 90 percent to 95 percent of operating earnings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)