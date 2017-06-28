FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Charter prices $1.5 bln senior secured notes
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 2:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Charter prices $1.5 bln senior secured notes

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc :

* Charter prices $1.5 billion senior secured notes

* Co's units priced $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due February 2028

* $1 billion notes will bear interest at rate of 3.750% per annum and be issued at a price of 99.166% of aggregate principal amount

* $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due May 2047 will bear interest at a rate of 5.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

