BRIEF-Charter prices $2.0 billion senior secured notes
September 12, 2017 / 12:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Charter prices $2.0 billion senior secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Charter prices $2.0 billion senior secured notes

* Co’s subsidiaries priced $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes

* Subsidiaries priced $1.25 billion amount of senior secured notes at interest rate of 4.200% per annum

* Subsidiaries priced $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due March 2028

* Subsidiaries priced $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2047

* 2047 due senior secured notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.375% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

