April 3 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* CHARTER PRICES $2.5 BILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* HAVE PRICED ‍$1.7 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2048​

* ‍2048 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 5.750% PER ANNUM, WILL BE ISSUED AT PRICE OF 99.706% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​

* SENIOR SECURED NOTES CONSIST OF $800 MILLION 2038 NOTES WITH 5.375% INTEREST, TO BE ISSUED AT 98.846% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT