BRIEF-Charter qtrly earnings per share $0.19‍​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* Charter announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $10.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.48 billion

* Charter Communications Inc - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Charter’s residential customer relationships grew by 172,000​

* Charter Communications Inc - ‍residential video customers decreased by 104,000 in Q3 of 2017​

* Charter Communications Inc qtrly ‍internet revenues grew 10.9%, compared to year-ago quarter, to $3.6 billion​

* Charter Communications Inc - ‍charter added 249,000 residential internet customers in Q3 of 2017​

* Charter Communications Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.19‍​

* Charter Communications - ‍continues to see "strong demand" for internet service