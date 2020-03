BRIEF-Chartwell Acquires A New Residence In Quebec

March 3 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* CHARTWELL ACQUIRES A NEW RESIDENCE IN QUEBEC

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - PURCHASE PRICE FOR CHARTWELL’S 42.5% INTEREST WAS $37.9 MILLION

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - PURCHASE PRICE FOR CO’S 42.5% INTEREST WAS SETTLED BY ASSUMPTION OF $23.9 MILLION EXISTING MORTGAG, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - PURCHASE PRICE FOR CO’S 42.5% INTEREST WAS SETTLED BY CO’S MEZZANINE LOAN OF $3.6 MILLION, WITH BALANCE PAID IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: