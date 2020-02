Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* CHARTWELL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2019 RESULTS AND INCREASE TO DISTRIBUTIONS

* QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.24

* QTRLY RESIDENT REVENUE $221.1 MILLION VERSUS $212.5 MILLION

* SAME PROPERTY ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME UP 0.3% IN Q4 2019