2 months ago
BRIEF-Chartwell announces issuance of $200 mln of 3.786% series A senior unsecured debentures
#Market News
June 6, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Chartwell announces issuance of $200 mln of 3.786% series A senior unsecured debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* Chartwell announces issuance of $200 million of 3.786% series A senior unsecured debentures

* Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.786% per annum and will mature on December 11, 2023​

* To use net proceeds to fund portion of purchase price of previously-announced acquisitions of 3 retirement residences in Ontario

* Offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

