BRIEF-Chartwell Retirement Residences Says As Of July 10, 2020, Four Of Our Retirement Residences Have Confirmed Positive Covid-19 Cases

July 10 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - AS OF JULY 10, 2020, FOUR OF OUR RETIREMENT RESIDENCES HAVE CONFIRMED POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - AS OF JULY 10, 2020 THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES IN LONG TERM CARE RESIDENCES

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT - RESTRICTIONS ON RESIDENCE VISITS IN PANDEMIC HAVE HAD & EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OCCUPANCY LEVELS

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - BELIEVE OCCUPANCY IN RETIREMENT RESIDENCES WILL CONTINUE TO BE TEMPORARILY AFFECTED

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT - OCCUPANCY IN RETIREMENT RESIDENCES TO BE TEMPORARILY AFFECTED DUE TO LOWER-THAN-USUAL MARKETING, SALES, MOVE-IN ACTIVITY

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - MOVE-OUT ACTIVITY CONTINUES TO BE BELOW PRIOR YEAR LEVELS AT THIS TIME

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - IN MONTH ENDED JUNE 30, SAME PROPERTY RETIREMENT OCCUPANCY DECLINED BY 1.1 PERCENT POINTS VERSUS MONTH ENDED MAY 31

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - JULY RENT & SERVICE CHARGE COLLECTIONS HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT WITH PAST EXPERIENCE

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - IN JUNE 2020, BEGAN ACCEPTING MOVE-INS IN ALL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES, REACTIVATED MARKETING PROGRAMS

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - IN COMING WEEK WILL BEGIN IN PERSON PROSPECTIVE RESIDENT VISITS IN ALBERTA & ONTARIO

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE FURTHER OPPORTUNITIES TO INCREASE LIQUIDITY