BRIEF-Chartwell Retirement Residences Withdraws Its 2020 Outlook

April 16 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* CHARTWELL PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - AT APRIL 15, 2020, LIQUIDITY AMOUNTED TO $384 MILLION

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES -HAVE OVER $950 MILLION OF UNENCUMBERED ASSETS,CONSERVATIVE CAPITAL STRUCTURE THAT ALLOWS TO ACCESS FURTHER DEBT IF NEEDED

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - WITHDRAWING ITS 2020 OUTLOOK