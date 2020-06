June 9 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* CHARTWELL PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES - WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE FURTHER OPPORTUNITIES TO INCREASE LIQUIDITY

* CHARTWELL RETIREMENT - MONTH ENDED MAY 31, 2020, SAME PROPERTY RETIREMENT OCCUPANCY DECLINED BY 1.2 PERCENT POINTS COMPARED TO MONTH ENDED APRIL 30, 2020