April 18 (Reuters) - Chase Corp:

* CHASE CORPORATION DIVESTS STRUCTURAL COMPOSITES BUSINESS

* CHASE CORP - SOLD STRUCTURAL COMPOSITES ROD BUSINESS TO ROBLON US FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $2.1 MILLION

* CHASE CORP - PRODUCTION OF FIBER COMPOSITE BASE ROD WILL CONTINUE AT CO'S GRANITE FALLS, NC FACILITY