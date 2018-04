April 4 (Reuters) - Chase Corp:

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $65.88 MILLION, UP $8.57 MILLION, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MILLION