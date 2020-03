March 4 (Reuters) - Chasen Holdings Ltd:

* CHASEN HOLDINGS LTD- IMPLEMENTING COST-CUTTING MEASURES TO MITIGATE NEGATIVE IMPACT TO BUSINESS IN PRC AND ELSEWHERE

* CHASEN HOLDINGS- CURRENTLY UNABLE TO ASCERTAIN FULL EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP'S BUSINESS IN VIEW OF OUTBREAK OF COVID-19