BRIEF-Chaswood Resources Says Group Negotiating With Landlord On Rental Rebate

April 27 (Reuters) - Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd :

* CHASWOOD RESOURCES-GROUP HAS UNDERTAKEN SEVERAL MEASURES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO NEGOTIATING WITH LANDLORD ON RENTAL REBATE

* CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD - RESTRUCTURING EXERCISE TO RESTORE FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP IS STILL ONGOING

* CHASWOOD RESOURCES - LIMITED OPERATIONS DURING EXTENDED PERIOD IN MALAYSIA TO HAVE ADVERSE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR CURRENT FY

* CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD - ON TRACK TO CONVENE A MEETING OF ITS CREDITORS TO APPROVE A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT