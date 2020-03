March 20 (Reuters) - Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd :

* CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS UPDATES ON IMPACT OF BUSINESS PURSUANT TO 14-DAYS MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IMPOSED BY GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA

* LIMITED OPERATIONS IN GROUP'S BUSINESS IN MALAYSIA MAY HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020