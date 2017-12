Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust:

* CHATHAM LODGING ACQUIRES EMBASSY SUITES IN GREATER WASHINGTON, D.C. METRO AREA

* CHATHAM LODGING TRUST - ‍ACQUIRED 219-SUITE EMBASSY SUITES BY HILTON IN SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA FOR $68 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY $310,000 PER SUITE​

* CHATHAM LODGING TRUST - CO FUNDED PURCHASE THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH FROM RECENTLY COMPLETED 5 MILLION SHARE OFFERING THAT RAISED ABOUT $109 MILLION DOLLARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: