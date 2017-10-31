FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68
October 31, 2017 / 11:11 AM

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham Lodging Trust announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees Q4 ‍adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.35-$0.38​

* Chatham Lodging Trust - qtrly ‍Portfolio Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) - increased 1.0 percent to $146, compared to 2016 Q3

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees ‍Q4 2017 RevPAR $117-$119​

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees ‍Q4 2017 total hotel revenue $67.0 million -$68.3 million​

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.14-$2.17​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

