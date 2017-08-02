FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust announces Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.65
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 10:51 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust announces Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham Lodging Trust announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

* Chatham Lodging Trust qtrly net income per diluted share $0.13

* Chatham Lodging Trust - ‍Portfolio revenue per available room (revpar) declined 0.5 percent in quarter​

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees Q3 total hotel revenue $78.8 million to $80.3 million

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees FY total hotel revenue $287.9 million to $291.6 million

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees Q3 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.63 to $0.67

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees FY adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.07 to $2.17

* Chatham Lodging Trust qtrly ‍revpar $140 versus $141​ last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.