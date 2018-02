BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust Says Q4 Adjusted FFO Per Share $0.36

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.36

* QTRLY ‍PORTFOLIO REVPAR ROSE 1.1 PERCENT TO $120​

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.33 TO $0.35

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $1.80 TO $1.94

* SEES 2018 REVPAR GROWTH DOWN 1.5% TO UP 0.5%

* SEES Q1 2018 REVPAR GROWTH DOWN 3.5% TO DOWN 2.0%

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 REVPAR $131 TO $134

* SEES Q1 2018 REVPAR $121 TO $123

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY RATE (ADR) IMPROVED 0.8 PERCENT TO $159, AND OCCUPANCY GREW 0.4 PERCENT TO 75.3 PERCENT